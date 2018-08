The Peak City Pig Fest is still running Saturday.This family-fun BBQ Festival has live music, food, a beer garden, and street vendors.There will be a KCBS-sanctioned BBQ competition with Don "Big Weather" Schwenneker as a judge, as well as a kid's area and pig races.The event runs until 8 p.m. Saturday and is located at Historic Downtown Apex, NC.ABC11 Together is a proud sponsor of the sweet and tangy festival.