Performance schedule released for Raleigh Dreamville Festival

Dreamville schedule released as construction begins at Dix Park

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- The full performance schedule for the Raleigh Dreamville Festival was released Friday.

The daylong music festival at Dorothea Dix Park is happening April 6 and is featuring two non-overlapping sets of performances on two different stages, aptly named Rise and Shine.



On stage 'Rise'



12:00-12:30 p.m. -- WQOK-FM DJ
12:50-1:10 p.m. -- Lute
1:30-2:00 p.m. -- Saba
2:30-3:00 p.m. -- Cozz
3:30-4:00 p.m. -- Ari Lennox
4:30-5:00 p.m. -- Teyana Taylor
5:30-6:00 p.m. -- J.I.D

6:30-7:00 p.m. -- Nelly
7:45-8:15 p.m. -- 21 Savage
9:15-10:30 p.m. -- J. Cole

On stage 'Shine'



12:30-12:50 p.m. -- Mez
1:10-1:30 p.m. -- Omen
2:00-2:30 p.m. -- Earthgang
3:00-3:30 p.m. -- Rapsody

4:00-4:30 p.m. -- Davido
5:00-5:30 p.m. -- Bas
6:00-6:30 p.m. -- 6LACK
7:00-7:45 p.m. -- Big Sean
8:15-9:00 p.m. -- SZA

The festival is also hosting a special conversation with two of the key festival producers--Dreamville's Ibrahim Hamad and ScoreMore Shows' Sascha Stone Guttfreund--on April 4 at William Peace University's Kenan Hall at 6:30 p.m.

According to a release, this event will "offer students perspectives and insights on the industry directly from two of the most intelligent behind-the-scenes figures in the game today."

Those interested can RSVP here.
