COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Riders temporarily stuck on Six Flags roller coaster in Illinois

EMBED </>More Videos

Passengers on a Six Flags roller coaster were stuck briefly and then escorted off due to a safety sensor malfunction.

GURNEE, Ill. --
Several passengers were stuck on a roller coaster Saturday afternoon in Gurnee.

According to a Six Flags Great America representative, safety sensors stopped the ride and riders were escorted off.

The Gurnee Fire Department was asked not to assist in the incident.



The Six Flags statement said in full:

"Safety sensors on one of our coasters stopped the coaster during the initial ascent. All guests were safely escorted off the ride and continued with their visit. The safety of our guests is always our highest priority and the ride will be closed for a thorough inspection before re-opening."

No injuries have been reported and no reason for the ride malfunction has been given.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsroller coastersix flagsGurnee
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
La Fiesta
NC Triangle Starry Night Walk and 5k Run coming to Raleigh
More possible Silent Sam demonstrations at UNC Chapel Hill Thursday
Raleigh's renovated Moore Square on track for April opening
More Community & Events
Top Stories
2-year-old drowns at Raleigh home
'A warrior, a statesman, a patriot': Bush, Obama remember McCain
Aretha Franklin funeral bishop apologizes to Ariana Grande
Zebulon police searching for man who stole lottery tickets from gas station
Washington gathers to remember Sen. John McCain
NC Sons of Confederate Veterans place flowers at base of 'Silent Sam' monument
Colorado firefighters rescue baby goat from pipe
WATCH: Officer rescues fawn lodged between fence posts
Show More
Raleigh police looking for driver in fatal hit-and-run
Harnett County Animal Shelter lowers adoption costs after reaching full capacity
Meghan McCain's eulogy at dad's funeral: 'America was always great'
Families flood the Capitol to end stigma about NC's opioid epidemic
Could cheese and meat be good for your heart?
More News