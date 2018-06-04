Rock Quarry Park wins $20,000 grant

Durham's Rock Quarry Park has been voted the winner of a $20,000 grant as part of the "Meet Me at the Park" campaign from the National Recreation and Park Association and The Walt Disney Company.For the fourth year in a row, the National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA) collaborated with The Walt Disney Company, including ABC11 and ESPN, to help fund local park improvement projects in 16 U.S. cities, including a park right here in Durham.One of three local parks was up for the $20,000 prize and Durham residents got to choose which one.From April 1 to April 30, Durham residents voted for one park project to receive a $20,000 grant. The choices included East Durham Park, Long Meadow Park and Rock Quarry Park.With the new funds, outdoor fitness equipment will be installed near the tennis courts along with a "Plants for Play" playground and a Healthy Mile Trail walking circuit.