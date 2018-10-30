COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Safe trick-or-treating options available in our area

Looking for safer trick or treat options for your kids? We've got you covered.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
Halloween is Wednesday and if you're concerned about safety for your trick-or-treaters, here is some helpful information.

RALEIGH:
  • Crabtree Valley Mall is hosting it's annual Trick or Treat on Wednesday - children ages 10 and under can go trick-or-treating in the mall's Candy Loop from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

  • Triangle Town Center is hosting 'Malloween' starting at 5 p.m. on Wednesday. Participating retailers will offer special treats to little ghouls and goblins while supplies last. Kids ages 12 and under must be in costume and be accompanied by an adult.

  • The North Carolina Museum of History is offering a Halloween Safe Night. Search for candy as you walk along the trick-or-treat trail and listen to the "Story of North Carolina" history exhibit. It's free, starting at 6 p.m. and ends at 9 p.m.

  • The North Carolina Governor's Mansion will also open to trick-or-treaters. Gov. Roy Cooper and North Carolina first lady Kristin Cooper will open the Executive Mansion early in the evening.

    • FAYETTEVILLE:

  • Parents can take their little ones to the annual trick-or-treating tradition downtown. Over 40 local shops will be participating from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. The winner of the downtown merchant pumpkin carving contest will also be announced.
