Crabtree Valley Mall is hosting it's annual Trick or Treat on Wednesday - children ages 10 and under can go trick-or-treating in the mall's Candy Loop from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.



Triangle Town Center is hosting 'Malloween' starting at 5 p.m. on Wednesday. Participating retailers will offer special treats to little ghouls and goblins while supplies last. Kids ages 12 and under must be in costume and be accompanied by an adult.



The North Carolina Museum of History is offering a Halloween Safe Night. Search for candy as you walk along the trick-or-treat trail and listen to the "Story of North Carolina" history exhibit. It's free, starting at 6 p.m. and ends at 9 p.m.



The North Carolina Governor's Mansion will also open to trick-or-treaters. Gov. Roy Cooper and North Carolina first lady Kristin Cooper will open the Executive Mansion early in the evening.



Parents can take their little ones to the annual trick-or-treating tradition downtown. Over 40 local shops will be participating from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. The winner of the downtown merchant pumpkin carving contest will also be announced.

Halloween is Wednesday and if you're concerned about safety for your trick-or-treaters, here is some helpful information.