'She's my champion': Sampson County teen celebrates cousin at Carrie Underwood concert

SAMPSON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Kaitlyn Spell is still on cloud nine after being selected to rap on stage with Carrie Underwood at her Monday night concert in Raleigh."Me and her are only six months apart. We've always been like sisters," said Spell. "She's just 15 and has gotten a heart transplant. She's handled it like a champ and in my world, she is a champion."Madison was born with heart disease. She's been in and out of surgeries at Duke Hospital on too many holidays to count. Last April, she had a heart transplant."I feel like I can overcome anything," said Madison Danks.Spell entered a video in Underwood's contest rapping the lyrics to her hit song," Champion" honoring the champion in her life, Madison.She won the contest and was pulled on stage."I was freaking out before I got on stage. I forgot the lyrics. They had to look them up for me," said Spell."I was so pumped up. I was so excited. I got even more excited when my cousin came out," said Danks.Spell snagged a picture with the seven-time Grammy award winner and an autographed hat. It's a memory that will last a lifetime and a reminder to Madison that in order to be a champion you must act like one."I did want to give up. I never showed it. I had to be strong for everybody else," said Danks.