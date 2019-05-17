Community & Events

Soldiers with NC National Guard welcomed home from deployment

By
RALEIGH (WTVD) -- The NC National guard welcomed home 280 soldiers from Afghanistan at Hope Community Church on Friday.

"This little guy. He was born two weeks prior to me leaving. So I came back right in time when this one turned one. So it was a great feeling to be back with them," said Captain Peter Adegboye.

Adegboye is one of the 280 soldiers who deployed to Afghanistan in April of 2018 with the North Carolina National Guard's Task Force Panther, an Apache helicopter unit.

"The deployment itself--it was a great experience. I really am grateful to be back home," Adegboye said.



And in the room full of supporters, no one was happier to have Adegboye home than his wife and two sons.

"I am very, very, super proud of him. And I'm proud of him as a husband, as a father and as a soldier," said Bilikisu Adegboye.

Indeed, it was a mission accomplished for these aviation units and their families who supported them.

"I am extremely aware that freedom isn't free and usually comes after noble service and sacrifice," said Secretary Erik Hooks.

The 280 soldiers are just some of the men and women deployed overseas. The North Carolina National Guard has about 1,100 soldiers supporting federal missions.
