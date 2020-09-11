The Triangle's largest Latin celebration begins soon

We're days away from the Triangle's largest event celebrating Latin heritage. Due to the pandemic, El Pueblo's traditional Fiesta is not possible; however, there are several events planned for everyone to safely enjoy the music, food, crafts, and more.¡Y Sigue La Fiesta! begins on September 20 with a live stream from 4 pm - 6 pm with music and dancing from local talented performers. ABC11's Gloria Rodriguez is hosting.On September 27 from 1 pm - 4 pm, a drive-thru fiesta is planned full of delicious foods to try and artisan crafts to browse. The drive-thru event will take place in the parking lot of the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina located at 1924 Capital Blvd, Raleigh. Organizers ask that you celebrate safely by staying in your car and wearing a mask when interacting with volunteers and vendors.On October 4, ABC11's Ana Rivera hosts the second evening of live streamed performances from 4 pm - 6 pm.¡Y Sigue La Fiesta! concludes with another chance to celebrate Latin culture through food and crafts. You are invited to return to the parking lot of the Food Bank of Central and Eastern NC from 1 pm - 4 pm.