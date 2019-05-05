lgbt

Thousands pack downtown to celebrate Out! Raleigh

EMBED <>More Videos

Out! Raleigh Festival

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Thousands packed into downtown Raleigh Saturday to celebrate the ninth annual Out! Raleigh.

Downtown light poles sport the Out! Raleigh logo that pairs with a Pride flag. The Triangle Pride Band played on the steps of the Wake County Courthouse.

For the first time at Out! Raleigh, the North Carolina Chapter of Free Mom Hugs was present. Heather Robinson is the co-chair of the group. "What is Free Mom Hugs? What do you do?" Robinson says " We show up and we hug!"



Robinson holds a sign with the group's name on it. "As a mother, I'm gonna get choked up... we can't play the game for you, as a former soccer mom," Robinson said. "We can't run on the field and play the game. We stand on the sidelines and hug you and pull your pants back up and lick your wounds and put the Gatorade down your throat and we hug you and send you back on the field and say 'you got this baby!'"

Julie O'Neal is also co-chair of the group.

"Everybody who sees us, perhaps that gives them a little bit of encouragement to know 'Yeah! There are folks who want to embrace me.'"

Last year, over 60,000 people attended the event.

"It is the largest fundraiser for the LGBT Center of Raleigh. It brings in about 25 percent of our budget. Basically, it pays for the 27 programs and services that we have at the Center along with our library, " James Miller with the LGBT Center of Raleigh said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsraleighgaygay rightslgbt
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
LGBT
BYU valedictorian comes out during graduation speech
Supreme Court to take up LGBT job discrimination cases
United Methodists edge toward breakup over LGBT policies
Raleigh run club provides safe environment for LGBTQ runners and allies
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police officer shot, killed during traffic stop in Mooresville
Fire consumes former Harnett County school
Durham community rallies around cyclist struck by hit-and-run driver
2 wanted for kidnapping, promoting prostitution in Alamance County
1 dead, 1 hurt following Durham shooting; police investigating
Expect scattered showers and storms throughout day
Protesters rally against immigration bills in General Assembly
Show More
Tyson expands recall to 11.8 million pounds of chicken strip products
Wisdom and youth make the difference in Canes playoff run
Country House wins Kentucky Derby after first finisher disqualified
Woman left alone in jail cell while giving birth, attorney says
Worst of storms over, more rain possible.
More TOP STORIES News