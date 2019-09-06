Community & Events

Volunteers still needed for 9/11 Day of Service in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Thousands in the Triangle will take part in community service projects on the 9/11 Day of Service. The 9/11 Day of Service is a community-wide volunteer event coordinated by Raleigh based non-profit, Activate Good as well as other Triangle business to honor those lost on 9/11 with volunteer service.

"So, every year for the past eight or nine years, Activate Good has coordinated the Triangle's 9/11 Day of Service," explained Amber Smith, Executive Director for Activate Good.

"We have a huge variety of service projects," she said.

More than 3,000 volunteers are enrolled to give back on the 9/11 Day of Service and spots are still available.

The day wraps up with a youth-friendly evening commemoration at 6 p.m. at Marbles Kids Museum.

"We have service-project stations set up around the museum so kids and parents and other volunteers can drop in at any station," Smith said.

The 9/11 Day of Service is Activate Good's biggest community-wide day of service.

"We hope people look to this day as a way to serve but not the only way to serve," Smith said. "So they'll look at ways to volunteer and help out the community throughout the whole year."

