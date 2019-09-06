RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Thousands in the Triangle will take part in community service projects on the 9/11 Day of Service. The 9/11 Day of Service is a community-wide volunteer event coordinated by Raleigh based non-profit, Activate Good as well as other Triangle business to honor those lost on 9/11 with volunteer service.
"So, every year for the past eight or nine years, Activate Good has coordinated the Triangle's 9/11 Day of Service," explained Amber Smith, Executive Director for Activate Good.
"We have a huge variety of service projects," she said.
More than 3,000 volunteers are enrolled to give back on the 9/11 Day of Service and spots are still available.
The day wraps up with a youth-friendly evening commemoration at 6 p.m. at Marbles Kids Museum.
"We have service-project stations set up around the museum so kids and parents and other volunteers can drop in at any station," Smith said.
The 9/11 Day of Service is Activate Good's biggest community-wide day of service.
"We hope people look to this day as a way to serve but not the only way to serve," Smith said. "So they'll look at ways to volunteer and help out the community throughout the whole year."
For more information on the 9/11 Day of Service click here.
Volunteers still needed for 9/11 Day of Service in Raleigh
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News