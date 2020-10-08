Wake County Public Libraries offering Halloween family activities

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- As parents are trying to figure out socially distant Halloween plans for their children, Wake County public libraries are stepping in to help.
The library locations are offering a full lineup of activities as COVID-19 has canceled traditional trick-or-treating in most neighborhoods. Instead, you can dress up your kids and check out the "Halloween Drive-thru Spooktacular" or the "Boo! on the Go!" to get creepy crafts or spooky surprises. These events are happening between October 25 and 31.
Teens in grades 6-10 can take part in a spooky story contest. The deadline for submissions is October 24.
There's also a virtual journey to safety to see whether you can outrun zombies. There's even something for adults. Explore the ghosts and haunts of North Carolina with the Ghost Guild Inc. and the National Society of Paranormal Investigation and Research.
That's a Zoom event on October 22. Register online to receive an invitation.
