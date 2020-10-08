Community & Events

Wake County Public Libraries offering Halloween family activities

By
WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- As parents are trying to figure out socially distant Halloween plans for their children, Wake County public libraries are stepping in to help.

The library locations are offering a full lineup of activities as COVID-19 has canceled traditional trick-or-treating in most neighborhoods. Instead, you can dress up your kids and check out the "Halloween Drive-thru Spooktacular" or the "Boo! on the Go!" to get creepy crafts or spooky surprises. These events are happening between October 25 and 31.

Teens in grades 6-10 can take part in a spooky story contest. The deadline for submissions is October 24.

There's also a virtual journey to safety to see whether you can outrun zombies. There's even something for adults. Explore the ghosts and haunts of North Carolina with the Ghost Guild Inc. and the National Society of Paranormal Investigation and Research.

That's a Zoom event on October 22. Register online to receive an invitation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventswake countysocial distancinghalloweenwake county news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pence, Harris spar vigorously over COVID-19 in VP debate: WATCH LIVE
NC experts to discuss VP debate on ABC11 at 10:30 p.m.
Trump Jr. to host campaign events in Fayetteville, Robeson County
Fact Check: Pence, Harris vice presidential debate
Puppy scam leaves Raleigh family out $300, heartbroken
Suspect in custody following 2-county high-speed chase
Raleigh man suffers from PTSD after 2 COVID-19 hospitalizations
Show More
Trump casts his infection as 'blessing' in fight against COVID-19
Will Cal Cunningham's personal scandal sway NC voters?
LATEST: Hospitalizations remain over 1,000 for second day
SBI: Cumberland Co. deputy shot, killed armed man during well-being check
No motive yet known in downtown Raleigh shooting
More TOP STORIES News