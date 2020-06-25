Wake Forest World War II vet 'getting along pretty good' on 100th birthday

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WTVD) -- Robert Moore remembers the first time he saw a car. It was 1927. He was just 7 years old."I remember when police were riding bicycles because the policemen didn't have a car to ride in", Moore said.On Friday, he leaves behind his 9th decade of life for his 10th. He'll turn 100.In World War II, Moore climbed the ranks to Sargent, serving as a Head Cook under General McArthur."We landed in Australia, and then we went to a place called New Guinea," Moore recalled.Sgt. Moore retired from military service after the war. He came home, had seven kids, from that over 40 grandkids, including Dameion."He's given me a lot to look forward to in my older age," Dameion said of his grandfather, "It's really awesome because at the end of the day, even the stories that I've heard three or four times, when he tells them to me, I get a new perspective each time."100 should be no surprise for the Army veteran. "My mother was 104!"He says he remembers her fishing at that age.Dameion says his grandfather gets a haircut every two weeks, so on Thursday he will see a barber, then head to the seafood market.To celebrate, they'll have fried oysters."I used to cook for everybody, but now they cook for me!""How are you going to celebrate turning 100?" Dameion asks Robert. "Eat and sleep!" he replied."I'm quite happy, I have a few aches and pains, but other than that, I'm getting along pretty good."Happy 100th Birthday, Mr. Moore!