WATCH: Chapel Hill-Carrboro Holiday Parade

Many people came out to celebrate the holidays at the Chapel Hill-Carrboro Holiday Parade.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) --
Many people came out to celebrate the holidays at the Chapel Hill-Carrboro Holiday Parade on Saturday. The event was presented by the Jaycees and the Town of Chapel Hill.

From marching bands to business leaders, youth groups, and creatively decorated floats, this event put everyone in a festive mood.


The parade began around 10 a.m. in front of Morehead Planetarium and progressed through Chapel Hill on Franklin Street, and then ended around noon at the Carrboro Town Hall.

For more information on the event, you can click here.
