WATCH: Chapel Hill-Carrboro Holiday Parade

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) --Many people came out to celebrate the holidays at the Chapel Hill-Carrboro Holiday Parade on Saturday. The event was presented by the Jaycees and the Town of Chapel Hill.
From marching bands to business leaders, youth groups, and creatively decorated floats, this event put everyone in a festive mood.
It was a great morning at the 2018 Holiday Parade in Chapel Hill! A full photo gallery is ready for you viewing pleasure at https://t.co/TQnoFtEUiT #ChapelHill @CHDPartnership @WCHLChapelboro @dailytarheel pic.twitter.com/mB7F6FXLE0— Town of Chapel Hill (@chapelhillgov) December 8, 2018
The parade began around 10 a.m. in front of Morehead Planetarium and progressed through Chapel Hill on Franklin Street, and then ended around noon at the Carrboro Town Hall.
