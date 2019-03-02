Community & Events

Women, including founder of Urban One, honored at 'Distinction' event in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The founder of Radio One, now known as Urban One, Cathy Hughes, was honored Saturday in Durham during a women's event.

The third annual event titled "Women of Distinction: Our Minds, Our Voices" was held at the JB Duke Hotel.

The event was hosted by the Aura Galleria.

Hughes is considered to be a trailblazer for her Urban One contributions and is credited for creating the popular radio format "The Quiet Storm". She was also the first African-American woman to head a publicly traded corporation.

The main honoree was Sandra K. Johnson, Ph.D., for her work and success in the technology industry. Other honorees included women in various other fields, including mental health, medicine, and social justice.
