Yosemite Valley to reopen Tuesday morning

FRESNO, Calif. (WTVD) --Yosemite National Park is set to reopen Tuesday morning after a devastating end of summer for the popular destination.
The park was closed for nearly three weeks due to a nearby massive wildfire.
That fire has burned 150-square miles and took the lives of two firefighters.
This is the first time in 20 years the park has closed.
It's estimated the wildfire cost the park and surrounding areas nearly $50 million in lost tourism dollars.