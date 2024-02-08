17-year-old accused of shooting parents, killing dad at Texas home

Deputies said the 17-year-old suspect shot both of his parents before turning himself in at the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.

CONROE, Texas -- A teen was arrested after he allegedly shot both of his parents at their Conroe, Texas home, killing his father.

The Montgomery County, Texas Sheriff's Office responded to a call at a home at 9:20 p.m. Wednesday.

At the scene, they found a man and woman who had both been shot. Despite life-saving efforts, Leroy Constantine Jr., 41, was pronounced dead.

The woman was taken to the hospital, where she underwent surgery and is expected to survive.

Investigators learned that the victims got into a verbal argument with their 17-year-old son, which escalated to the suspect shooting them.

Although the teen initially left the scene, officials said he turned himself in at the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office shortly after. Video shows him walking into the sheriff's office early Thursday morning.

The boy is charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He's being held on $250,000 bond.

"Our hearts and prayers go out to the family and friends who are dealing with this tragedy," Spc. Stephen Walker with MCSO said.

Walker said it's unknown what the initial argument was about.

It's also unclear where the weapon came from. Investigators said they do not believe the parents own a gun.

There were other siblings in the home, and one of them called 911, Walker said. MCSO did not share the number of siblings or their ages.