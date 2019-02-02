ANIMAL ATTACK

Conservators Center reopens one month after fatal lion attack

EMBED </>More Videos

New details in investigation into lion attack

CASWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) --
The Conservators Center, a Caswell County wildlife center, has reopened just over a month since a fatal lion attack involving an intern, according to its website.

On Dec. 30, 22-year-old intern Alexandra Black was killed during a routine cleaning.

Black was a recent graduate of Indiana University and had been employed at the Conservator Center for about two weeks.

The lion, named Matthni, was shot and killed to allow Caswell County personnel to retrieve Black, officials said.

RELATED: It took 3 tranquilizer darts and 8 rounds to take down lion after deadly attack, police report says

Both the federal and state government investigated the incident.

A statement on the Conservators Center website says:

"The Conservators Center is looking forward to welcoming guests back for regular tours beginning this Saturday, February 2nd. We are excited to continue our mission of wildlife education and conservation."

The video is from a previous story.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
animal attackcatswild animalsworker deathBurlingtonMebane
(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ANIMAL ATTACK
New details revealed in investigation of deadly lion attack
PETA wants end to live college mascots after Bevo incident
Police report: 3 tranquilizer darts, 8 rounds used to take down lion after deadly attack
Child injured after entering rhinoceros enclosure at Florida zoo
More animal attack
Top Stories
Democrat: Va. Gov. Ralph Northam says he will not resign
Sir Walter Wally predicts more winter
TSA officer falls from Orlando Intl. Airport hotel balcony: TSA
Scotland County sheriff says missing baby case was hoax
It's Groundhog Day! Punxsutawney Phil did not see his shadow
Fire destroys Moore County mobile classroom
UNC police looking for person who allegedly exposed himself to student
Fayetteville police seek man who stole funds from elderly person
Show More
Man's leg catches fire after being shot with stun gun in South Philadelphia
Pedestrian killed in Fayetteville; Cliffdale Road closed
Silent Sam protestor reacts to After-Action report
Pedestrian fatally struck on S. Saunders Street in Raleigh
Cary Towne Center sold
More News