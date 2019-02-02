Conservators Center reopens one month after fatal lion attack

CASWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) --The Conservators Center, a Caswell County wildlife center, has reopened just over a month since a fatal lion attack involving an intern, according to its website.
On Dec. 30, 22-year-old intern Alexandra Black was killed during a routine cleaning.
Black was a recent graduate of Indiana University and had been employed at the Conservator Center for about two weeks.
The lion, named Matthni, was shot and killed to allow Caswell County personnel to retrieve Black, officials said.
RELATED: It took 3 tranquilizer darts and 8 rounds to take down lion after deadly attack, police report says
Both the federal and state government investigated the incident.
A statement on the Conservators Center website says:
"The Conservators Center is looking forward to welcoming guests back for regular tours beginning this Saturday, February 2nd. We are excited to continue our mission of wildlife education and conservation."
The video is from a previous story.