2 construction workers hit by tractor-trailer on I-95 in Robeson County

The Highway Patrol is investigating after a tractor-trailer crashed into a work zone on I-95 in Robeson County.

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) --
Officials are investigating a workplace incident where two construction workers were hit by a tractor-trailer.

The crash happened around 11:30 Tuesday night on I-95 near Robeson County.

Officials said three people, who work for Browe Construction out of Selma, were working on a trench to replace a drain tile in the median when the tractor-trailer hit a cable and struck two of them.

One of the workers was airlifted to New Hanover Regional Trauma Center in Wilmington. The driver was taken to a hospital in South Carolina. Both are in critical condition.

The other worker was taken to Southeastern Regional in Lumberton.

Troopers said a medical condition led to the crash.
