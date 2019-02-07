ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) --Officials are investigating a workplace incident where two construction workers were hit by a tractor-trailer.
The crash happened around 11:30 Tuesday night on I-95 near Robeson County.
Officials said three people, who work for Browe Construction out of Selma, were working on a trench to replace a drain tile in the median when the tractor-trailer hit a cable and struck two of them.
One of the workers was airlifted to New Hanover Regional Trauma Center in Wilmington. The driver was taken to a hospital in South Carolina. Both are in critical condition.
The other worker was taken to Southeastern Regional in Lumberton.
Troopers said a medical condition led to the crash.