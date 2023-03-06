NC Attorney General Josh Stein warns consumers of scams

Stein stood with two advocates for people at risk of scam attacks during a press conference held on Monday.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- It is National Consumer Protection Week and North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein is talking about scams and how you can protect yourself.

Stein stood with two advocates for people at risk of scam attacks during a press conference held on Monday. AARP's State Director Michael Olender and Katie King, state director of North Carolina Public Research Group.

All three warned of how consumer fraud and scams can compromise a victim's personal information and finances.

They said to especially be aware of scammers reaching out online, or through robocalls.

"Don't panic or feel pressured into giving your money or personal information away. Scammers always try to use fear tactics, to try to get you to act without thinking. So if you have any concerns, any questions, call my office: 877-5 NO SCAM. It's so much better to ask somebody than try to get your money back after you've been scammed," said Stein.

The attorney general's office says the state's department of justice recovered more than $2.5 billion for North Carolina consumers since Stein took office.