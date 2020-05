What is an 'essential activity' under Gov. Cooper's Stay-at-Home order?

Here is a list of the activities North Carolinians are allowed to do under the order:

Health and Safety

Seek emergency services



Obtain medical supplies or medication



Visit a health care professional or veterinarian

Necessary Supplies

Groceries and food

Household consumer products

Supplies they need to work from home

Automobile supplies

Products necessary to maintain the safety and sanitation of residences or essential businesses

Outdoor Activity

Walking

Hiking

Running

Golfing

Biking

Going to public parks or outdoor recreation areas, except public playgrounds, which are closed

For Work at Essential Businesses

Healthcare and public health operations

Human services operations

Essential government operations

Essential infrastructure operations

Click here for a full list of essential businesses

To Take Care of Others

Care for or assist a family member, friend or pet in another household

Transport family members, friends or pets

Weddings, as long as social distancing and mass gathering guidelines are met

Funerals, as long as social distancing and mass gathering guidelines are met

Other Activities

Travel to and from a place of worship

Receive goods and services provided by an essential business

Travel to and from home for child custody or visitation arrangements

Volunteer with organizations providing social services

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The stay-at-home order for the state of North Carolina went into effect Monday.North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper announced the order Friday as the latest expansion of his state of emergency executive order. The mandate is an effort to combat the COVID-19 pandemic as it continues to spread through the state.Under the order, North Carolina residents must stay in their homes or current place of residence except for essential activities or to access essential businesses. Travel is only permitted for essential activities, and those who use public transportation must maintain social distancing --keeping a distance of at least six feet from any other person.Keep in mind that counties might have their own orders that could be more strict than the state regulations.Under the order, people experiencing homelessness are urged to find shelter that meets social distancing requirements. People whose homes are unsafe or become unsafe, such as victims of domestic violence , are urged to leave their homes and find a safe alternative location to stay.Violating the stay-at-home order is a class two misdemeanor, which means a maximum of 60 days in jail and a $1,000 fine, according to the North Carolina General Assembly. However, Cooper said it is up to local law enforcement officers and district attorneys to determine how to enforce the order.