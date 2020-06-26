Health & Fitness

Veteran released from Durham hospital after 2-month battle with COVID-19

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A North Carolina man who has been in the hospital for more than two months has finally been released and reunited with his family.

The 58-year-old U.S. veteran caught COVID-19 in early April. He has fought a long, difficult battle with the virus.

Durham VA Healthcare System said the patient went through several stays in the intensive care unit. He also needed in-patient occupational and physical rehabilitation.

Durham VA medical staff organized a special farewell Friday to celebrate his discharge from the hospital.

Doctors, nurses and other staff members gathered around the hospital's entrance. They showered the patient with balloons and cheers as he made his way out of the hospital and into the arms of his loved ones.

More than 57,000 people in North Carolina have contracted COVID-19 since it first made its way to the Tar Heel state in March. In those three months, the virus has killed more than 1,200 people in North Carolina, more than 124,000 in the United States, and approximately 500,000 around the world.

