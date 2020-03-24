Coronavirus

UK coronavirus patient has urgent warning for anyone not taking virus seriously

A UK woman recovering from the novel coronavirus gave an urgent warning from the intensive care unit to people who still are not taking the virus seriously.

Tara Langston, 39, spent 10 days in the hospital and was on oxygen for eight days.

"If anyone, anyone is thinking of taking any chances, just take a look at me. I'm in the intensive care unit. I can't breathe without this," she says between coughing fits in the video.

Langston is a former smoker but has no other underlying conditions.

"Please, none of you take any chances. I mean it," she continues. "Because if it gets really bad then you're going to end up here, OK?"

Though she is now out of intensive care, when she filmed the video she was not yet able to breathe without oxygen and assistance.

Langston was still hospitalized when her video warning went viral, but is now home with her husband and daughters to finish recovering.

Langston is a former smoker but has no other underlying conditions.

Though she is now out of intensive care, when she filmed the video she was not yet able to breathe on her own.

"I can't breathe without this," she said in the video.

Langston is now doing better and is home with her husband and daughters.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessviral videoworld newscoronavirushospitalsu.s. & worldvirus
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
LATEST: NC women's prison sees first COVID-19 related death
State health director talks UV light, COVID-19 cases in meat plants
How teens are coping with COVID-19
Stranger helps unemployed mother of 2 with $500 gift
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: NC women's prison sees first COVID-19 related death
Hundreds of McDougald Terrace residents return to ongoing issues
Stranger helps unemployed mother of 2 with $500 gift
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
JoCo volunteer firefighter paralyzed
NC nurse returns home after battling COVID-19 for weeks
Phase 1 has doctors' offices reopening with new precautions
Show More
'I'm optimistic:' Raleigh businesses ready to reopen
Fayetteville Small Business Fund aims to help business owners
Cary social worker provides mental health to front line workers in NY
Jogger shot, killed by 2 men who mistook him for burglar
Free legal clinic mobilizes to aid NC small businesses, nonprofits
More TOP STORIES News