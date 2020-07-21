US accuses Chinese hackers of targeting of COVID-19 research

WASHINGTON -- The Justice Department has accused two Chinese hackers of stealing hundreds of millions of dollars of trade secrets from companies across the world and more recently targeting firms developing a coronavirus vaccine.

Officials expected to discuss the indictment at a news conference Tuesday.

The indictment says the hackers in recent months had researched vulnerabilities in the computer networks of Massachusetts and Maryland companies publicly known for their work in developing vaccines and treatments.

The indictment includes charges of trade secret theft and wire fraud conspiracy against the hackers, who federal prosecutors say stole information they knew would be of interest to the Chinese government. The Chinese Embassy in Washington, D.C., hasn't commented.
