Shoppers line up for hours ahead of new Costco grand opening in Garner

GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) -- The area's newest Costco opened Wednesday in Garner, and some people started lining up outside in the cold as early as 1 a.m.
The earliest shoppers told ABC11 that they were skipping sleep and braving the elements for a chance to snag the elusive PlayStation 5.
The new store is at N.C. Highway 401 and Ten Ten Road, just across from the King's Grant Commons shopping center. Store management said it is the largest Costco in the state.
The Costco will anchor what will be called Rand Village -- a commercial area featuring a Chick-fil-A, Starbucks, and hopefully two other facilities. The Chick-fil-A and Starbucks are expected to open in 2022.
Wednesday, the Costco opened at 8 a.m. Moving forward, the store will open at 9 a.m.
To shop at Costco, you must have a membership. For the grand opening, Costco is offering select new members gift cards for signing up.
You can learn more about the membership options here or at the store.
