GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Costco Garner location is hiring ahead of its grand opening.The store is located near US-401 and Ten Ten Road.Open positions include cashier, pharmacy manager, baker and forklift driver.All of the open positions are listed here The Costco was approved by town council last year. At that same meeting, a Chick-Fil-A was also approved for the area.