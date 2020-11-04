2020 presidential election

Hundreds march through downtown Durham in 'Count Every Vote' rally

By
DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Hundreds marched through downtown Durham Wednesday afternoon to support a fair and safe ballot counting process in the 2020 election.

The Associated Press or ABC News has not yet declared a winner in North Carolina for the 2020 presidential election.

Election results 2020: Why the presidential race hasn't been called in North Carolina

Demonstrators gathered in downtown Durham around 3 p.m. to march aiming to spread the message that every vote should be counted.



The gathering started at CCB Plaza with demonstrators marching to the board of elections.



Who will win the 2020 election? Here are Joe Biden and Donald Trump's paths to victory

EMBED More News Videos

Demonstrators march through downtown Durham in Count Every Vote march

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsdurhamprotestvotingvote 20202020 presidential electionnorth carolina newsdurham county news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Georgia 2020 live presidential election results
Live Pa. election result updates in Trump, Biden presidential race
2020 presidential election results: Presidency hangs in balance | LIVE
Trump sues in Pennsylvania, Michigan; asks for Wis. recount
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Why the presidential race hasn't been called in NC
2020 presidential election results: Presidency hangs in balance | LIVE
NC 2020 live presidential election results
How many electoral votes does each state have?
Biden breaks record for most votes in history
These are paths to victory for Biden and Trump
Biden holds slim lead over Trump in Nevada
Show More
LATEST: NC reports 50 more COVID-19 deaths
Wisconsin 2020 live presidential election results
Fayetteville Police warn of 'violent' carjacking trend
Durham Police investigate after man killed in hit and run
Mississippi voters approve new flag design
More TOP STORIES News