Hundreds march through downtown Durham in 'Count Every Vote' rally

About 100 people have gathered by the bull in @CityofDurhamNC to ensure that “every vote gets counted.” #abc11 #Election2020 pic.twitter.com/HQgz12tOsS — Josh Chapin (@JoshChapinABC11) November 4, 2020

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Hundreds marched through downtown Durham Wednesday afternoon to support a fair and safe ballot counting process in the 2020 election.The Associated Press or ABC News has not yet declared a winner in North Carolina for the 2020 presidential election.Demonstrators gathered in downtown Durham around 3 p.m. to march aiming to spread the message that every vote should be counted.The gathering started at CCB Plaza with demonstrators marching to the board of elections.