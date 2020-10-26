8,000 students return to in-person learning in Wake County as experts see surge in COVID-19 numbers

<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=7315973" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Socially distanced mourners received white balloons that soared into the heavens minutes later, a gesture that honored the life of Aurea "Yoshi" Soto Morales. She's the first North Carolina child whose death in June is linked to COVID-19.