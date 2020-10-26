Education

8,000 students return to in-person learning in Wake County as experts see surge in COVID-19 numbers

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The largest school district in North Carolina has welcomed students back to class for in-person education.

Wake County Public School System welcomed back approximately 8,000 kindergarten through third-grade students on Monday morning.

The back to school efforts come as North Carolina and many other states are seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases. In fact, the United States just reported its two highest daily case counts ever.

Inside a Wake County school as students prepare to go back for in-person instruction
EMBED More News Videos

ABC11 got a look inside a school as more than 8,000 Wake County students get ready to return for in-person instruction Monday with strict health procedures in place.



Still, many parents think it's time their children get back to class. Plus, scientists do believe that young children are less prone to catching and experiencing the worst affects of COVID-19.

WATCH: Durham school mourns death of the first North Carolina child to die from COVID-19 with drive-thru memorial service

EMBED More News Videos

Socially distanced mourners received white balloons that soared into the heavens minutes later, a gesture that honored the life of Aurea "Yoshi" Soto Morales. She's the first North Carolina child whose death in June is linked to COVID-19.



For WCPSS, in-person students will attend classes on a three-week rotating schedule. Plus, parents who did not feel comfortable sending their students back into the classroom were allowed to continue virtual learning.

WATCH: Wake County Schools new bus procedures
EMBED More News Videos

Wake County students going back to school for in-person instruction will have new bus procedures procedures must follow.



There are a lot of precautions in place at all WCPSS schools including health screenings, temperature checks and socially distant classroom setups.

Here are the COVID-19 screening procedures all students will undergo before returning to class
EMBED More News Videos

Schools are putting safety procedures and precautions in place, taking students' temperature and asking them about possible symptoms.


Face coverings are required at all times--starting at the bus stop where students are supposed to wait at least six feet apart. Then on the bus, they're required to fill in the bus starting in the back and allowing for only 1 person per seat.

When they get to schools, students will be given a health screening that includes temperature checks.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationwake countycarolina comebackcoronavirusreturn to learnwake county schools
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Free COVID-19 testing in Orange, Chatham counties
How risky are Halloween costume parties for COVID-19 transmission?
Expert argues US should consider national mask mandate
Tropical Storm Zeta expected to strengthen into hurricane soon
Trump support among seniors shaken by COVID-19 response
NC woman, 1 of 2 crew members, killed in aircraft crash in Ala.
WEATHER: Cool start but it will warm to 70s
Show More
Family of slain Utah college student confronts her killer
Early vote total exceeds 2016; GOP chips at Dems' advantage
Some Wake County students prepare for in-person learning Monday
2 men injured in 2 separate Sunday night shootings in Durham
2 arrested after shooting in Raleigh that left 3 injured, 1 dead
More TOP STORIES News