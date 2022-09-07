Updated COVID-19 booster shots available in Wake County

People can now make their appointment to get an updated COVID-19 booster shot starting Wednesday.

The single dose booster is designed to target the omicron subvariant BA4 and BA5 as well as the original strain.

The Pfizer booster is available for people 12 years and older and the Moderna booster is for people over the age of 18.

According to the Department of Health and Human Services, 89% of vaccinated people, 65 years and older, already have their first booster shot.

For those 18-years-old, that number is 63%.

Medical leaders say the key is to make sure you're at least two months our from your last COVID vaccine.

Many of the local CVS and Walgreens began giving the shots on Tuesday.