Health & Fitness

Experts concerned about new COVID-19 restrictions' toll on mind and body

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- As new restrictions go into effect Friday because of the rising COVID-19 metrics across North Carolina, mental health experts are concerned about the toll further isolation will have on the community at large.

Annie Schmidt, executive director of NAMI Wake County, said mental health and physical health are tightly connected and people need to work to have effective coping skills going into the Modified Stay-At-Home order that will last through the holiday season.

"You might not know how this is manifesting in you," Schmidt said of the isolation people have experienced since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak in North Carolina. "It could be that you have trouble focusing on normal tasks, you could just have random body aches and pains, or fatigue, or low energy. You could just be irritable."

Schmidt's local affiliate for the National Alliance on Mental Illness started offering three free virtual support groups every week at the start of the pandemic, providing services to existing patients and about 170 more people who were seeking mental health support for the first time.

"It's going to be scary, it's going to be unfamiliar, it's going to be something you don't want to do," Schmidt said of the new round of restrictions requiring many businesses to close after 10 p.m. nightly and mandating people stay home between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. through the New Year. "But the most important part is you work through letting yourself experience the uncomfortableness and you accept what you cannot control."

Approaching the holidays, Schmidt said she's urging people to keep up with the new routines they've formed since the spring and start new traditions in lieu of gathering in-person with extended family and friends.

Changing how you view the pandemic and restrictions could help you move forward, Schmidt said.

"If we're able to keep that mindset of this isn't a restriction, but this is something I'm doing to help someone else, you're doing this radical act of kindness for people you don't even know," she said.

For those feeling the pressure, seeing how others may seem to be thriving in these challenging circumstances, Schmidt said simply surviving counts as a win.

"Be kind to yourself in this process that it's not going to look the same every day," Schmidt said. "If all you do in a day is breathe, that's fine, too."

NAMI Wake County offers free self-care programming that includes trauma-sensitive yoga, mindfulness practices, affirmation workshops and art-based programs.

Schmidt said regular patients are not attending sessions as often as some might not have access to the technology they need to connect or don't live in a safe situation where they feel comfortable sharing their experiences over the phone.

Lauren Foster, executive director of NC HopeLine, said data from crisis lines show a similar trend.

"Nationally, calls to crisis lines are down with the pandemic and everyone being at home, maybe without a private place to call and talk," Foster said.

You can call or text the NC HopeLine anytime, 24/7. It is free and confidential: (919) 231-4525

More Resources:

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: (800) 273-8255)

NAMI Warmlines (not for crisis situations)

Loveland Foundation for Black women and girls

7 cups Active listening free text line
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesswake countydurham countyncsocial distancingexecutive ordercoronavirusmental wellnessmental healthcovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Tremendous:' Why this UNC researcher says you should trust the vaccine
Man accused of killing Apex teen in July arrested by US Border Patrol
ABC11 Together Food Drive: Last chance to help
SpaceX's Starship crash-lands at end of test launch
COVID-19 LATEST: NC sees record high case count
Raleigh boy to receive bone marrow transplant from older brother
Senior living communities use pooled saliva testing to help stop COVID spread
Show More
Big Daddy Kane visits Durham to help fill bus with Christmas toys
NC child care centers struggle to stay open amid pandemic
Bragg included in Department of Defense initial COVID-19 vaccination plan
Hunter Biden facing federal investigation over 'tax affairs'
LOOK BACK: The day 14 inches of snow fell in NC in 2018
More TOP STORIES News