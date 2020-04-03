Coronavirus

102-year-old Pennsylvania man tests negative, beating COVID-19

BENSALEM, Pennsylvania -- Angelo "Ralphie" Trotter is 102 years old. He's raised three children and watched four grandchildren grow up and get married.

But last month, he was diagnosed with the coronavirus.

His daughter Donna noticed the drastic and unexpected change.

"All of a sudden he kept jumping out of bed, (he) wouldn't stay in bed. (He was) very agitated and going into a seizure type thing and sweating. I took his temperature it was 104," she said.

She said they went straight to St. Mary Medical Center.

It turns out they discovered he wasn't just fighting COVID-19.

"He was also battling a major UTI and then he had sepsis," said Donna Trotter.

Donna said says Angelo has also entered the early stages of dementia.

She didn't think he was going to make it, but it was clear the medical team prepared for a fight.

"They gave him, I don't know what kind, but heavy antibiotics. They gave him some (medicine) for the fluids on his lungs," she said.

As of now, Angelo Trotter has tested negative once for the virus. Another negative test means he'll be discharged.

