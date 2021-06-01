Personal Finance

Scammers target COVID-19 victims in plot to steal funeral reimbursement money

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Scammers target COVID-19 victims in funeral scam

If losing a loved one to COVID-19 wasn't tough enough, now while grieving you have to watch out for scammers going after the funeral expenses the government will reimburse you for.

FEMA launched a program to help those that lost loved ones to COVID-19 by reimbursing you for funeral costs. Since launching, thousands of people have applied by calling the dedicated toll-free number and completing the application with help from FEMA representatives.

Scammers are capitalizing on that by making calls to people pretending to be with the FEMA program.

Ed Michael Reggie with Funeralocity said scammers are making these calls after scanning the obituaries.

Once the scammer identifies a target, they will call that person and try to get the personal information FEMA requires to fill out the reimbursement forms. With that information, the scammer can get the reimbursement money sent to them instead of the family in need.

FEMA does have a warning on its website, and states its representatives will never contact anyone until they have called FEMA or have applied for assistance.

If you have any doubt about the caller, FEMA says to hang up and make the call directly to FEMA yourself. Besides scam calls, you also have to beware of fraudulent emails making the same claim.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financencabc11 troubleshootercoronavirusscamsscamcovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
More ambulances, crews sent to help Wake County EMS
LATEST: UNC Class of 2020 finally set to celebrate graduation
Some wary of no-mask-required policy at State Fair
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Senate avoids a US debt ceiling disaster, votes to extend borrowing
SPONSORED: Big Weather's Big Recipe: Overnight Oats
Show More
Tent city pops up in Raleigh's Nash Square to protest eviction crisis
Spooky Holly Springs house raising money for St. Jude surpasses goal
Which restaurants in NC received the most COVID-19 relief funds?
I-Team: How police officers are training to de-escalate conflicts
Photo released of person of interest in last week's carjacking at RDU
More TOP STORIES News