COVID testing sites experiencing 'unprecedented' influx ahead of Thanksgiving

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- COVID-19 testing sites have been busy in the Triangle and beyond. As people try to be cautious ahead of travelling out-of-town or hosting a gathering for Thanksgiving.
"My daughters are coming home from college in two different places in the US," said Raleigh resident Curt Weaver.
He struggled to find an appointment.
"I started out looking at the Wake County website and saw that a lot of those dates were taken and then was pleased when Hayes Barton Pharmacy had an opening," he said.
The locally-owned Five Point pharmacy experienced a steady stream of customers Monday.
"I don't think we've seen anything like this before. We're always really busy this time of year for flu shots and doing stuff like that, but I don't think we've seen anything like this. it's just unprecedented, just like the rest of 2020," said Hayes Barton Pharmacy owner Brent Talley.
He said there is some availability left and if you can't book an appointment online, call the pharmacy and an employee should be able to work with you.
A testing site in Wake Forest, along Gateway Commons Circle, offers free rapid testing without an appointment.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has also set up some no-cost testing sites.
