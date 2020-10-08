Fayetteville COVID-19 vaccine participant 2 months into clinical trial

"I was expecting all these potential side effects. They still check me for them, but it's been a lot easier than I thought," said Capiot. "That weekend I felt rough. Flu-like symptoms, a few aches, very tired. I got the shot Friday morning. By Sunday, I felt fine again."
Four weeks later, she received a second injection which led to more fatigue, but fewer side effects.
In a vaccine clinical trial, participants are injected with either the vaccine or a placebo. The Carolina Institute for Clinical Research has partnered with Moderna by using cutting-edge technology to conduct the trials. The institute said it enrolled 380 participants locally. All of them have received both doses of the vaccine with recommendations to follow up over the next two years.
"They call me on the phone throughout the month and see how I'm feeling. They ask about side effects, if I have swelling in my glands. They also ask questions on if I think I've contracted COVID," said Capiot.
Experts also draw blood to keep track of the number of antibodies in the body. Antibodies are the immune system's natural response to a pathogen and help the body fight infections.
Capiot is on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic two-fold: she works in the healthcare industry and participates in an effort aimed at developing a vaccine to stop the deadly virus from spreading.
"It's a small, tiny part I'm playing in the whole thing. Anything I can do to make this go away so we can resume some kind of normalcy, I'm on board for that," said Capiot.
