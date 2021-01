Raleigh community holding COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Tuesday

TUESDAY MORNING STORYLINES

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Here are the latest updates about COVID-19 , the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, in North Carolina.Potentially life-saving vaccines are going out on Tuesday in Raleigh.The Cardinal at North Hills senior living community will host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Tuesday morning for roughly 300 staff members and residents. The group is among those who are at risk and part of the demographic eligible for the state's early phases of the vaccine rollout plan.The clinic will open at 9:30 a.m. and is for residents who live in the Cardinal at North Hills community.In an effort to up its vaccination distribution, the Cumberland County Department of Public Health is suspending its testing sites effective immediately, according to a Monday press release.Since Dec. 18, the department had been offering free COVID-19 testing twice a week at Manna Church and Second Missionary Baptist Church.Dr. Jennifer Green, the director of the health department, told ABC11's Michael Lozano that it was decision they didn't take lightly, saying, "We wanted to make sure that there was staff capacity or there was capacity for testing in our community. And once we felt comfortable there was, we felt comfortable moving in that direction."Dr. Green said the department's received more than 3,500 doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines in the last few weeks; however, in that time, they've only been able to distribute to more than 300 people, under Phase 1A."We received the vaccine about a week or two after the hospitals did, so we are still navigating through the first phase," Green said.A major gap that the CCDPH hopes they can close with the help of its 250 nurses and staff. Green says they're all trained to distribute vaccines or operate the sites so they can rotate and maintain other department operations.According to local health officials, Cumberland County has a total of 14,430 COVID-19 cases, 140 total deaths, and a positivity rate of 15.4%.Green told ABC11 that there are still more than 20 free COVID-19 testing locations in the county, which made their decision to close theirs down a lot more reasonable. She believes the loss of a few testing sites won't drastically affect the data the department is collecting."There are many test sites that are available to the public that are also free and readily available," Green added.The CCDPH will receive another shipment of 975 Pfizer doses this week and work to vaccinate first-timers and individuals returning for the second dose. The department will also work to get some more testing sites back up."We still are going to continue our work with our state health department vendor; they just won't be staffed by the health department," Green said.Despite the county falling behind, Dr. Green told ABC11 they expect to catch up and will start Phase 1B next week alongside most of the state.If you're looking for free COVID-19 testing, you can go to the NCDHHS' website or the county website. No word yet on how many vaccinations sites will be available.The Harnett County Board of Education approved for students to return to in-person instruction on Jan. 19. Kindergarten through fifth grade will get face-to-face instruction four days a week. Middle and high school students will continue on an A/B schedulePre-K will continue five-day face-to-face instruction.Starting this week, those age 75 or older can register to receive a COVID-19 vaccination from the Wayne County Health Department under Phase 1B.The Wayne County Health Department only has 550 doses of the vaccine to register for at these two vaccination events. More information can be found here The daily percent positive test rate for COVID-19 in North Carolina has jumped to a concerning 16.5%, the highest of the pandemic.The high comes after Sunday's 13.6% rate and Saturday's 15.5% rate.The state reported 5,187 new COVID-19 cases on Monday and there are 3,635 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19, also a new high.There have been 6,941 deaths (an increase of 31 from Sunday's report) from COVID-19 and 570,111 total cases. Complete statistics are available on the state's COVID-19 dashboard The U.K. has given out the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford. Officials said they have 530,000 doses of the vaccine and will continue to give out the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. Dialysis patient Brian Pinker was the first to get the new vaccine shot at Oxford University Hospital.Free COVID-19 testing is continuing this week in Wake County. You can get a free COVID-19 test at Roberts Park, Marsh Creek Park and Method Community Park in Raleigh this week. No ID or insurance is required. More information is available at the Wake County COVID-19 website Today is also the first day some American patients will receive the second dose of their COVID-19 vaccine. It's 21 days since the first authorized Pfizer vaccines were given to frontline workers.The vaccine requires a second dose 3 weeks after the initial dose in order to provide the best level of protection against getting COVID-19.