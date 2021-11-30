Post-Thanksgiving lines are long at Wake County COVID-19 testing sites

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- There were long lines at times at Wake County testing sites as folks are returning from the Thanksgiving holidays and taking cautions after gathering with loved ones.Health professionals are recommending you get tested if you think you were exposed to COVID-19, especially if you were indoors in a large gathering where there were unvaccinated people.Medical leaders say, with the Delta variant, you should go four-to-seven days after a large gathering."We're still facing a low overall vaccination rate. When you have a low vaccination rate, you still have a far about of virus that is out there and churning away and infecting people and causing problems," said Duke Human Vaccine Institute Chief Operating Officer Tom Denny.Some folks told ABC11 that they did put safety first this Thanksgiving."No big gatherings," said Fuquay-Varina resident Lili Yager."We all had masks on when we entered," said Raleigh resident Lenny Tabia.Cary mom Selena Beckman hosted for the first time. She had fewer than 10 people and for now, is forgoing a post-holiday COVID test."Since everyone is vaccinated, I'm not too concerned, but we'll certainly monitor for any symptoms," said Beckman.Health professionals say we should be keeping our guard up and they're predicting cases could rise through the rest of the holiday season."Going into the holidays, we don't want to stop gatherings and prevent people from coming together as families, but we want to urge caution and be careful as best we can, but we would not be surprised if by January to see that the numbers have increased," said Denny.For now, you can roll through any of Wake County's testing sites whenever is best for your schedule. However, appointments will be required ahead of time starting Dec. 1