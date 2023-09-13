According to the CDC, 70% of all adults have at least one risk factor that could expose them to the latest variants of the coronavirus.

State and federal authorities urge people to get new COVID-19 vaccine

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- State and federal authorities urge everyone to roll up their sleeves as soon as the latest COVID-19 vaccine is available.

According to the CDC, 70% of all adults have at least one risk factor that could expose them to the latest variants of the coronavirus.

Director of the CDC, Dr. Mandy Cohen, spoke with ABC11 about the latest vaccine.

She said as the nation's still seeing covid related deaths, 99% of North Carolinians older than 65 got vaccinated against earlier coronavirus variants.

Before becoming CDC director, Dr. Cohen was secretary of our state's health and human services department.

"As a North Carolinian, as a as a mom or a wife, my daughters who are nine and 11 now will be getting the updated COVID vaccine. My husband will be getting it. I will be getting it. And of course, my parents. So go out and make sure that you're protected. And that your loved ones are as well," said Dr. Cohen.

Dr. Cohen says the vaccine should be available by this weekend.

The recommendation from NCDHHS is for booster shots by everyone except babies under six months by October.

