Some North Carolina students return to class for the first time in a year

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Here are the latest updates about COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, in North Carolina.
Some students in Central North Carolina head back to their classrooms Monday for the first time in a year.
In Wake County, 4th- and 5th- graders are headed back to full-time in-person classes. They'll join kindergarten through 3rd-grade students who started back in-person a couple weeks ago.
Durham Public Schools is welcoming students back to the classrooms for the first time in a year. Classrooms are socially distant and everybody will be required to wear masks.
All elementary school students are included in the DPS return to school. However, they are returning to a mixture of in-person and virtual learning--as opposed to a full-time return to the classroom.
Some students in Cumberland County are also making their return to the classroom today.
Cumberland County, like Durham, is returning students to a Plan B schedule. This schedule brings one group of students into the classroom Monday and Tuesday and a second group into the classroom Thursday and Friday--with both groups working remotely on Wednesday.
SUNDAY
North Carolina health officials will not update the COVID-19 dashboard today. As of last weekend, the dashboard will only be updated on Monday though Saturday.
On Saturday, NCDHHS said a technical error on Friday will cause Monday's data to be elevated.
According to Johns Hopkins University, there have been 29,400,898 COVID-19 cases in the United States since the pandemic began in March 2020.
SATURDAY
Duke University is demanding that their undergraduate students to stay-in-place for a week after witnessing a 'steady rise' in COVID-19 cases following recent off-campus fraternity-related events.
The order, which goes into effect at midnight, will not be relieved until 9 a.m. on Sunday, March 21.
Officials said over the past week, more than 180 students had to go into isolation after testing positive for COVID-19 while another 200 students are in quarantine after being exposed to the virus.
"This is by far the largest one-week number of positive tests and quarantines since the start of the pandemic," Duke wrote in a statement.
An update will be provided on Thursday, March 18.
Students who are on-campus are asked to remain in their dorm or apartment rooms at all times except for 'essential activities.' A curfew is also in place for all undergraduate students by 9 p.m.
As for off-campus students, they are asked not to come to campus for any purpose other than a few exceptions regarding student health.
For full details on the extent of the stay-in-place order, check here.
A North Carolina inmate has died after testing positive for COVID-19, prison officials said Saturday.
The Franklin Correctional Center offender was in his 60s, pre-existing medical conditions, tested positive for the virus on Feb. 19 and was hospitalized on Feb. 22.
The man died on March 12.
"We are continuing our extensive efforts to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 in our prisons. The health and safety of the staff and the offender population is our top priority," said Todd Ishee, Commissioner of Prisons. "I urge the staff and offenders to be vaccinated as soon as they are eligible. It's important."
Urban Ministries was able to administer 100-second doses of the Moderna vaccine Saturday.
"It's gonna be our way, our path back to getting things closer to normal. It may take a long time to do that, but any steps we can take back to normal, this is definitely something that everyone should consider," said Elizabeth A. Campbell, medical director of the Urban Ministries Open Door Clinic
That advice is especially to anyone hesitant after hearing about side effects, including headaches, chills and temporary discomfort.
"We're learning more and more about the side effects of having severe coronavirus. And the side effects pale in comparison to having a long term, severe coronavirus," said Campbell.
Organizers are not done yet, knowing more will roll up their sleeves if the vaccine is available.
"So next week, on Thursday the 18th of March we're starting to register more of our patients for a second series of the Moderna shot," said Campbell.
North Carolina health officials said technical issues are causing lower COVID-19 cases and test counts.
Saturday, NCDHHS said 892 new COVID-19 cases were reported.
Throughout North Carolina, 28 more people have died from the virus, bringing the total to 11,691.
Nine fewer COVID-19 patients are being hospitalized, bringing the total to 1,028 statewide.
The state reported a 5.4% positive test rate.
Health officials said data on March 15 will be higher as it incorporates case and test data that would have been reported today.
According to Johns Hopkins University data, there have been 29,347,849 COVID-19 cases in the United States since March 2020.
