COVID-19 vaccine

'Trusted figures:' Gov. Cooper recruiting faith leaders to help COVID vaccination push

By
EMBED <>More Videos

'Trusted figures:' Cooper recruits faith leaders to help vaccine push

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- It's local faith leaders who interact with people at some of the most critical points in their lives: birth, death, sickness and everything in between -- including a pandemic.

Now, Governor Roy Cooper wants them to use that trust to help convince more people to get vaccinated.

"Faith leaders from all religious backgrounds can be trusted figures within their communities," Cooper said at the Tuesday briefing from his COVID-19 Task Force. "Their word can go a long way."

At Durham's Union Baptist Church, one of the city's final few churches still holding Sunday service strictly online, its 5,000 members are prayerfully waiting for the pandemic to loosen its grip on the Triangle, before going back to in-person worship.

"We're moving in the right direction. And we just need to keep pushing, keep educating," said Union Baptist Pastor Prince Rivers. He told ABC11 he is all-in on the governor's call to action for faith leaders to take an even larger role in persuading parishioners to get the COVID shot.



Cooper said he wants faith leaders statewide to be vaccine ambassadors. The governor is counting on spiritual leaders to cut through the clutter of COVID conspiracies.

"We're definitely seeing misinformation," Rivers said. "I think people are looking at social media, they are following conspiracy theories."

FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Pastor Rivers has been preaching COVID safety and vaccination necessity from the pulpit for months as the church staged vaccination clinics for its congregation and the community. Rivers said there are plans in the works to use the church's YouTube page to post testimonials from vaccinated people.

"This will have both the perspective of medical professionals in our church, but also the testimonies of ordinary non-scientists -- members of the church who have received the vaccine talking about their experience with it and why they got it. Because we think that that will help bring in some of the folks that may still be reluctant," River said.

In their open letter to faith leaders, Governor Cooper and Health Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen reminded churches that there is help from the state standing by to organize vaccination clinics. The Healthier Together team can coordinate logistics for churches who host a vaccination site.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessdurhamncreligioncoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinechurch
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
LATEST: Wake school board, parents debate COVID testing for students
J&J says 2nd dose of vaccine after 2 months results in more protection
COVID-19 Vaccine Town Hall with Dr. Ashton and Dr. Fauci
Speaking to UN, Biden says world at 'inflection point' amid crises
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Wake school board, parents debate COVID testing for students
Fayetteville leaders hope police advisory board will curb gun violence
Body found confirmed to be Gabby Petito, death ruled a homicide
Willie Garson, known for 'Sex and the City,' dies at 57
Why a Carrboro restaurant took alcohol off the menu
'Struggling': Hillside principal on deaths of 2 former students
Show More
FEMA plans to send 50 ambulances, 100 personnel to NC
Man shot, killed inside Durham home, police say
'Put me out there': Nursing students eager to step up during pandemic
Fayetteville veteran reacts to new guidance on LGBTQ benefits
Girl, 6, removed from Hope Mills soccer game over hair clips and bows
More TOP STORIES News