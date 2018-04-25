Cowboy takes down robber in Mexico butcher shop

EMBED </>More Videos

Cowboy takes down robber in store in Mexico (KTRK)

MONTERREY, Mexico --
Video captured a dramatic take-down of a would-be robber at a shop in Mexico.

A man in a cowboy hat was standing near the counter when a man pulled a gun on the clerk.

The man jumped into action and tackled the gunman.

The tackle caused the gunman to drop his weapon, but then he took out a knife, so employees sprung into action and helped the cowboy keep the suspect under control until police came.

When police arrived, the suspect complained that employees used too much force to subdue him.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
robberygood samaritancaught on camerau.s. & worldmexico
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Show More
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
Thai cave rescue boys reflect: 'We learned about love'
FBI sounds warning about prank calls in wake of school shootings
Study: Breastfeeding could reduce the risk of stroke later in life
How area districts are working to keep your kid safe
More News