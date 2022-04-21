Cows get loose on highway in Winston-Salem following crash

INCIDENT ALERT - Due to an overturned tractor trailer NB 52 at I-40 is shut down. The tractor trailer was carrying cattle and approximately 10 are loose. IF YOU SEE CATTLE ROAMING PLEASE CALL 911! #WSFire .107 pic.twitter.com/qZfeDT9sBc — City of Winston-Salem, NC (@CityofWS) April 21, 2022

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A tractor trailer hauling cows overturned in Winston-Salem on Thursday morning.The crash happened along U.S. 52 where it intersects with Interstate 40.The City of Winston-Salem reported that around 10 of the cows in the truck got loose.Crews had to close U.S. 52 to clean up the crash. They also asked anyone in the area who sees any cows wandering around to call 911 immediately.