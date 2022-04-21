Traffic

Cows get loose on highway in Winston-Salem following crash

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A tractor trailer hauling cows overturned in Winston-Salem on Thursday morning.

The crash happened along U.S. 52 where it intersects with Interstate 40.

The City of Winston-Salem reported that around 10 of the cows in the truck got loose.



Crews had to close U.S. 52 to clean up the crash. They also asked anyone in the area who sees any cows wandering around to call 911 immediately.
