Crabtree Valley Mall in Raleigh asking for pictures of shopper's memories for golden anniversary

RALIEGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Crabtree Valley Mall in Raleigh is marking its 50th anniversary and is asking shoppers to participate in their golden anniversary photo project.
The mall is calling on shoppers and employees to look back at their old pictures to find Crabtree moments from years past.
Photos must have been taken between 1972 and 2021.
Everyone who submits a photo has a chance for it to be featured on the big screen located at center court in the shopping center, as well as entered into the mall's monthly raffle for a chance at a $100 gift card.
Photos can be submitted on the Crabtree Valley Mall website.
