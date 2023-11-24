WATCH LIVE

Pro-Palestinian protesters cause lockdown at Crabtree Valley Mall

Friday, November 24, 2023 4:07PM
Pro-Palestinian protesters cause lockdown at Crabtree Valley Mall
Protesters caused a disturbance and briefly forced a lockdown at Crabtree Valley Mall on Black Friday.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Protesters caused a disturbance and briefly forced a lockdown at Crabtree Valley Mall on Black Friday.

According to Raleigh Police Department, the pro-Palestine protesters went into the mall and caused a disturbance around 10 a.m.

People inside the mall called 911 reporting shots fired, but officers confirm there were never any shots fired in the mall.

When officers arrived, they broke up the protest.

Nobody reported being injured in the event.

