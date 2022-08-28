Shoppers scatter at Crabtree Valley Mall after fight breaks out: Raleigh Police

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- There was a heavy police presence at Crabtree Valley Mall on Saturday evening with some customers seen running after what they thought were gunshots.

Raleigh Police said no shots were fired at Crabtree Valley Mall. RPD said a "reported fight" broke out, but was soon contained.

No arrests were made, police said. They added that the people involved have dispersed and that there is no threat to the public.

A heavy police and ambulance presence descended on the mall, but police cleared the scene just before 8 p.m.

One person at the mall told ABC11 they saw people running. Some had to shelter in place in stores for a few minutes.

Several shoppers said on social media and in person that they heard gunshots but those claims proved unfounded.

The mall remained open, police said.

Check back for developments here and on ABC11 Eyewitness News at 11.