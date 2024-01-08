Crane rescue: Firefighters pull man to safety after he got stuck dozens of feet in the air in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man who climbed up a construction crane in Durham had to be rescued Monday.

It happened at Liberty Street across from the Durham County Main Library at a construction site where the crane has been working for several weeks.

Firefighters arrived at the scene around 9 a.m. They used a ladder truck to reach the man, who was stuck about 80 feet in the air.

The man was injured when firefighters reached him. Firefighters said it appeared he got injured in a fall.

The man was taken away in an ambulance. His condition has not been released.

It also remains unclear why he climbed up the crane in the first place.