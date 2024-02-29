1 dead, 1 injured following crash involving tractor-trailer in Cumberland County

One person is in critical condition and another is injured after a crash on NC Highway 24.

One person is in critical condition and another is injured after a crash on NC Highway 24.

One person is in critical condition and another is injured after a crash on NC Highway 24.

One person is in critical condition and another is injured after a crash on NC Highway 24.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person is dead and another is injured after a crash in Cumberland County Thursday morning.

According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, emergency crews were called to the intersection of NC Highway 24 and Whitehead Road for a vehicle crash just after 9 a.m. When officials arrived, they found a cab of a tractor-trailer and a Lincoln Navigator that collided in the intersection.

Troopers said the driver of the Lincoln was taken to the hospital where he later died. The driver of the tractor-trailer was taken to Cape Fear Valley Hospital for treatment.

No charges have been released.