Car crashes on top of parked car into residential building in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A very unusual crash scene is being investigated in Raleigh on Monday afternoon.Chopper 11 flew over the scene near the intersection of Garner Road and Hoke Street.A damaged white vehicle could be seen crashed on top of a black car and leaning up on the side of a residential building. A third damaged car was sitting a few feet away.Dozens of first responders are on the scene, and crime scene tape has been put up to cordon off the area.ABC11 is working to learn more about what happened and if anyone sustained any significant injuries in the apparent crash.