Traffic

Multi-car crash closes parts of I-40 west and east in Johnston County after crashes

EMBED <>More Videos

Multi-car crash closes parts of I-40 west and east in Johnston County

JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. -- Travelers in Johnston County are finding themselves stuck in traffic after a crash involving multiple cars on I-40 has brought traffic to a standstill.

According to NCDOT, all lanes of I-40 West and the left lane of I-40 East are closed near Exit 319, NC 210, near Benson, due to a crash.
No details have been released on injuries.

The road is expected to reopen by 4:00 PM.

Drivers are asked to use the following detour to get around the area:

Drivers traveling on I-40 West should take Exit 328-A to I-95 South, follow I-95 South to Exit 79, and take Exit 79 to NC 50 North. Turn right onto NC 50 North, follow NC 50 North to NC 210 East, turn right onto NC 210 East, follow NC 210 East to the on ramp for I-40, and then take on ramp to re-access I-40 at Exit 319.

This is a breaking story, please check back for updates.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficjohnston countynorth carolinacar crashtraveltraffici40holiday travel
TOP STORIES
Official says police made 'wrong decision' during TX shooting
Severe weather risk remains high, potential for flash flooding
Bank employees help kidnapped woman after she asks for loan
Judge dismisses Trump's lawsuit, allowing NY probe to go on
Meghan Markle pays respect to Texas school shooting victims
Depp, Heard defamation trial continues with closing arguments
Massacre survivor says gunman told them: 'You're all gonna die'
Show More
Yankees and Rays share gun violence facts instead of game coverage
Police chase creates traffic delays on I-40 heading into Raleigh
NRA opens gun convention in Texas after school massacre
8 of 10 largest cities lost population during 1st year of pandemic
Local families, leaders hold vigil for school massacre victims
More TOP STORIES News