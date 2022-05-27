Multi-car crash closes parts of I-40 west and east in Johnston County after crashes

JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. -- Travelers in Johnston County are finding themselves stuck in traffic after a crash involving multiple cars on I-40 has brought traffic to a standstill.According to NCDOT, all lanes of I-40 West and the left lane of I-40 East are closed near Exit 319, NC 210, near Benson, due to a crash.No details have been released on injuries.The road is expected to reopen by 4:00 PM.Drivers are asked to use the following detour to get around the area:Drivers traveling on I-40 West should take Exit 328-A to I-95 South, follow I-95 South to Exit 79, and take Exit 79 to NC 50 North. Turn right onto NC 50 North, follow NC 50 North to NC 210 East, turn right onto NC 210 East, follow NC 210 East to the on ramp for I-40, and then take on ramp to re-access I-40 at Exit 319.This is a breaking story, please check back for updates.