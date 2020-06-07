missing person

Crews searching for 34-year-old kayaker who fell into Neuse River

WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The search continues for a 34-year-old kayaker who fell into the Neuse River Saturday afternoon.

The Goldsboro Fire Department Water Rescue arrived to Old Waynesborough Park and found a person in the water.

The rescued person said he launched the kayak with a friend with plans to retrieve the kayak at Wildlife Boat Ramp off 117 South near Mar-Mac.

The person reported they were in the kayak for 15 minutes when the friend had difficulties and fell into the water. He lost his grip on the friend, who went underwater and has not been seen since.

Officials said the missing kayaker is 34-year-old Derrick Wooten, who was last seen in a blue shirt and khaki shorts.

Arr-Mac Water Response, NC Wildlife, and the Sheriff's Office Dive Team responded to the scene to assist the Goldsboro Fire Department until the search was called off at dark.

The search resumed Sunday with high water conditions, strong currents and debris in the water due to recent rain.

The Wayne County Sheriff's Office asks the public to call 911 if they have any information that could assist in this search.
