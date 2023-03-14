15-year-old teenager shot and killed in Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 15-year-old teenager was shot and killed in Rocky Mount.

On Monday at 10:48 p.m. Rocky Mount police responded to a shooting with injury call on Tarboro Street.

When officers arrived they found the teen with gunshot wounds.

He was taken to UNC Health Nash Hospital by ambulance, but died at the hospital as a result of his injuries.

His identity has not been released.

The Rocky Mount Police Department ask anyone with information to call 252-972-1411, or text Crimestoppers at 252-977-1111.