Officers find men shot, 1 in driveway, 1 on porch after verbal altercation turns deadly: Clinton PD

The Clinton Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened late Saturday night.

According to police, officers responded to a shots fired call in the area of Sampson Street and Faison Street where they found 30-year-old James Gamino lying on the ground in the driveway and 27-Year-old Sergio Gamino lying on the porch a few houses down in the 300 block of Sampson Street.

Both men had been shot. Police officers and EMS performed life-saving measures, but James Gamino died on the scene. Sergio Gamino was taken to an undisclosed hospital for treatment.

Investigators said a preliminary investigation reveals the two men got into a verbal altercation with an unknown person and shots were fired.

If anyone has information about this incident, they are encouraged to contact the Clinton Police Department at 910-592-3105. They may also provide anonymous information through our tip service by texting 847411, beginning their message with 'tipcpd.'

Clinton police said the shooting is an isolated incident and not a random act of violence.

They haven't announced if an arrest has been made.

